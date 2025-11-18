Vagabond launches new DTC platform

By Oliver Catchpole

Vagabond Wines has launched a new direct to consumer (DTC) platform, aimed at bringing its self-pour model “into homes across the UK”.

The new shop, which can be accessed through the Vagabond website (and is integrated into the Vagabond app), will offer guests next day delivery on orders of exclusive wines, popular choices and upcoming Urban Winery releases.

More than 50 SKUs – organised by style – will be available on the platform, where visitors can also view winemaker stories, personalised recommendations and utilise an engine Vagabond said was “built around real in-bar tasting behaviour”.

The platform will also host wines made at Vagabond’s new Urban Winery at Canada Water which is opening 4 December – visitors will be able to discover the wines on site, and then order their favourites to their homes, with the logistics for national delivery supported by Vagabond’s partnership with Enotria.

Commenting on the platform, John Colley, group CEO & executive chairman of parent company Majestic Wine Group, said: “Vagabond has always been a brand built around curiosity, quality and great guest experiences. This new DTC platform brings all of that together and gives customers a way to enjoy Vagabond wherever they are. Integrating the app, the bars and national delivery creates a powerful foundation for growth. We’re delighted to back this next chapter and excited to see how guests respond.”

Vagabond will be able to track the journey from sample to delivery, allowing it to learn preferences that will be used to inform future buying, lists in bars and allocations.

The platform will continue to expand over 2026, with additional exclusive packages, partnerships with winemakers and further integration of behavioural data from Vagabond’s bars with information from ecommerce.

Christobell Giles, MD, Vagabond Wines explained: “Vagabond has always been about discovery; now that journey doesn’t stop when you leave the bar.

“Many of our customers discover us while travelling, or they visit our bars but live outside London. Now they can explore wines on the taps, see personalised recommendations in the app and have a case on their doorstep the next day.

“It creates a seamless journey from bar to home, and it gives us a far deeper understanding of how our guests taste and explore. With our Urban Winery opening in December, this is the perfect moment to bring Vagabond to more people across the UK.”

Vagabond is a collection of self-pour and explorative wine bars operating across 12 locations in London and Birmingham.

It was purchased last year by Majestic Wine Group, the UKs largest end-to-end wine and spirits company, which now owns Majestic Retail, Majestic Commercial, Enotria and Vagabond.

The new platform is accessible here.









