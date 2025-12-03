Final call to support Blackbook Winery crowdfunder

By Oliver Catchpole

London urban winery Blackbook has made a final call for help with its crowdfunding campaign, which opened last month.

The official end date for the campaign is 8 December, although after this date pledges will still be accepted towards the winery's goal of £75,000.

The crowdfunder is aimed at kickstarting the winery’s next stage of growth – the money will be used for investment in new barrels, other winemaking equipment and an expansion of its sparkling wine programme.

It will also help Blackbook host more events, such as tastings and workshops, to bring people ‘into the heart of urban winemaking’.

In return for supporting the crowdfunder, the winery has set up a reward scheme, based on the size of the donation.

The top prize – for those that donate £15,000 or more – is a tailor-made sparkling barrel, along with a few other benefits, such as a 20% lifetime discount. Other (more affordable) rewards range from exclusive Blackbook merchandise to a dinner at the winery (for up to 10 people).

Commenting on the future of the business, Sergio Verrillo (pictured, right) co-founder and winemaker of Blackbook, explained: “Over the past eight years, Blackbook has grown from strength to strength.

“We’ve built the foundations of a modern London urban winery – rooted in craft, creativity and community.

“The 2025 harvest has delivered something extraordinary. A rare alignment of generous yields and exceptional fruit quality, the best we’ve seen in more than a decade.

“It’s a moment that doesn’t come around often, and it opens the door to a truly exciting future for Blackbook and for English wine.”

Founded in 2017, Blackbook Winery is a minimal-intervention London urban winery based in Battersea. Its primary focuses are Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with which it creates wines that it says capture ‘both their origin and the vibrancy of urban winemaking’.

The crowdfunder is accessible here.

Pictured, L-R: Sam Kozlowski, Sergio Verrillo









