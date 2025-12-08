Champagne Cattier unveils on-trade partnership with Entoria

By Hamish Graham

Champagne Cattier has announced a fresh on-trade partnership with distributor Entoria – beginning from January 2026.

The deal will see Entoria’s 10,000-plus on-trade accounts gain access to wine from the producer of premier cru champagne. The importer’s clients in the sector include the likes of Bancone, Rick Stein and Malmasion.

The Cattier family has roots in Champagne dating back to 1625, growing grapes on the slopes of Chigny-les-Roses. Still independently owned and operated, the family has been producing its own Champagne since 1916, with the first bottles released in 1918, shortly after the Armistice. The 33ha estate is in its 13th generation, with Alexandre Cattier now at the helm.

Cattier himself is the estate’s chef de caves and is optimistic regarding the champagne house’s expanded presence in the UK hospitality sector: “Champagne Cattier reconnected with the UK market in 2021 through Majestic, and since the recent acquisition of Enotria, it made perfect sense for us to take advantage of what Enotria does best, which is strengthening brands in the on-trade.

He added: “The distinctiveness and quality of our Champagnes are perfectly suited to meet the current needs of the UK on-trade market, bringing something both fresh and reliable to the offer. I am truly excited to be part of this new chapter and about being part of the Enotria-Majestic family.”

Interim CEO at Enotria, John Colley, reflected positively on the deepening of the two businesses’ relationship.

He commented: “Majestic were proud to support Champagne Cattier’s re-entry into the UK retail market four years ago and they have become a valued and successful partner of ours. We are delighted that, as Majestic Wine Group, we can now expand that partnership through Enotria, exclusively distributing Champagne Cattier into the UK on-trade.

“As one of Champagne’s few remaining independent family-owned houses, Cattier’s exceptional quality and consistency, driven by 400 years of winemaking expertise, perfectly complements Enotria’s existing portfolio, offering a superb by-the-glass solution for our customers.”







