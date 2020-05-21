Majestic and Moët launch fizz fundraiser for Drinks Trust

By Andrew Catchpole

Majestic and Moët & Chandon have clubbed together to create a new fundraising initiative for The Drinks Trust.

Moët is offering 2,000 bottles of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial, to be sold through Majestic’s website, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the drink trade’s charity.

Launching from today (21 May), the aim, said Majestic, is for the proceeds “to support those areas of the industry hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak”, with those in the hospitality sector in particular need of support with most businesses currently shut down.

“The work The Drinks Trust does has never been more important in supporting the overall health of the UK’s hard-working drinks industry,” said Majestic, chief commercial officer Robert Cooke.

“With so much uncertainty surrounding the sector in the face of Covid-19, we were keen to find further ways Majestic could help - and we’re delighted to be working with Moët & Chandon to do just that.”

Alexei Rosin, MD at Moët Hennessy UK, added “We are all facing an unprecedented challenge, and the wine industry is no exception… we look forward to toasting a brighter future together soon.”

Those looking to do so, while helping The Drinks Trust in its critical work providing care and support across the industry, can indulge by buying a bottle or three here.







