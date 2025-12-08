Villa Maria reveals redesigned packaging

By Oliver Catchpole

Villa Maria, the New Zealand wine producer, has revealed a packaging redesign comprising of a sustainable lightweight 390g glass bottle, along with a new label across its Private Bin and Cellar Selection ranges.

The updated design – which was developed in collaboration with Design Bridge, a brand design agency – is now on-shelf, launching with the winery’s 2025 vintage.

According to Villa Maria, the new packaging was created to “optimise brand recognition”, emphasising the brand’s red chevron, while brightening the background and highlighting the wine’s origin by increasing the prominence of ‘New Zealand’ on the bottle.

Commenting on the new design Sarah Szegota, general manager of marketing and communications at Indevin Group (which manages Villa Maria as part of its portfolio of brands), explained: “In a highly competitive category where a large number of brands are contending for share of mind, we have to work harder to stand out and be quick for shoppers to find on shelf.

“We see this new label as a celebration of where we’ve come from and where we’re going. We’re utilising the power and growth trajectory of Villa Maria, which has seen a record year in the UK, Ireland, China, South Korea, and Canada, while showing up bolder on shelf for greater stand out and broader shopper appeal.

“Our research confirmed the winning pack design delivered strongly against our action standards compared to the current design and others tested. The new design delivers strong appeal, high purchase intent and a premium perception to both loyal fans and new consumers, including in Villa Maria’s strongest market, the UK.”

The fresh packaging will also encompass the producer’s 2026 Reserve range and is currently on shelves in the form of the Private Bin 2025 Sauvignon Blanc and 2025 Pinot Grigio.

Its fine wine portfolio and other sub-brands will keep their current design.

Founded in 1961, Villa Maria has grown into a leading New Zealand winery, showcasing styles from across the country’s wine regions, with a focus on quality, sustainable wines with a strong sense of place.







