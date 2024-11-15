New Zealand Winegrowers affirms commitment to Sommelier Scholarships

By James Lawrence

Following a temporary, pandemic-induced hiatus, New Zealand is once again poised to welcome the winners of New Zealand Winegrowers’ Sommelier Scholarships.

According to Charlotte Read, general brand manager, New Zealand Winegrowers: “This is the first time since 2019 that we have been able to bring sommeliers back to New Zealand to visit our wine regions and to attend Sommit, a full day masterclass.

“We are excited to add to the itinerary three days at the Pinot Noir New Zealand 2025 event in Christchurch, where the sommeliers will be able to take a deep dive into the people and places that lie behind New Zealand Pinot Noir”.

Read more: Viña Montes unveils new sparkling cuvée from Patagonian wildlife reserve

Composed of a diverse group of leading wine professionals, nine sommeliers will take a break from their day jobs to immerse themselves in New Zealand’s wine regions and attend a one-day masterclass called the Sommit.

The group includes somms from the US, UK, Canada, Japan and New Zealand.

“We look forward to winning the hearts and wine lists of this impressive group of sommeliers,” said Read.

“As a result of their time with us, we are confident they will be inspired and share their first-hand knowledge of New Zealand wine with their customers”.

New Zealand Winegrowers, the industry body that represents both growers and wineries, has been cementing relationships with sommeliers since 2016 through this innovative scholarship programme.

According to Read, over 120 sommeliers applied for this year’s scholarships when they opened in May 2024.

New York resident Amber Rill spoke of her excitement at “experiencing first-hand the trajectory of the New Zealand wine industry. Pinot Noir and Sauvignon Blanc are proven, classic wines, and it stands to reason that other quality and complex wines from other grapes will follow.

She added: “The opportunity to learn about these wines and share that knowledge with the New York wine community, along with other established grapes, can only help to strengthen and grow our understanding and appreciation of New Zealand's contributions to the world of wine.”















