New Zealand Winegrowers announces brand overhaul

By James Lawrence

New Zealand Winegrowers has unveiled a new logo and global brand identity, rolled out across the organisation's key international markets.

Encapsulated by the catchy promotional slogan 'New Zealand Wine, Altogether Unique', this overhaul represents the organisation's first major image refresh since 2006.

According to NZ Winegrowers, “The new global brand platform highlights the very best of the New Zealand wine industry and tells the foundation story of New Zealand wine through the lens of the key pillars: purity, innovation, and care – aspects that make New Zealand wine and the New Zealand wine industry so unique and special.”

In addition, the promotional body commissioned actor Sir Sam Neil to produce a video which “aims to create an emotional connection to New Zealand wine”.

The new logo, meanwhile, is an eye-catching display of three circular forms that resemble the fronds you would find on a grapevine.

“These three circular shapes were further crafted into more geometric organic forms, rendered in a more bespoke and timeless style. The result is a highly contemporary mark, unique to New Zealand, that gives New Zealand Wine a more distinct visual presence on the world stage,” said a representative from NZ Winegrowers.

Incorporating the latest consumer insights, the firm worked alongside creative agency Many Minds to define its brand essence and create an accompanying new visual identity.

“This storytelling asset will tell the foundational story of New Zealand wine through the lens of the key pillars of purity, innovation, and care – aspects that make New Zealand wine and the New Zealand wine industry, so unique and special,” said Charlotte Read, general marketing manager, NZ Winegrowers.

“With global activity returning to ‘normal’, it’s more competitive than ever to have voice of the New Zealand Wine brand heard, and a clear premium brand message is essential. Creating a compelling brand positioning for New Zealand Wine is important as we seek to engage and motivate evolving wine drinking audiences.”

You can watch the video here: video.





