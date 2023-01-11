Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New Zealand Winegrowers announces brand overhaul

By James Lawrence
Published:  11 January, 2023

New Zealand Winegrowers has unveiled a new logo and global brand identity, rolled out across the organisation's key international markets.

Encapsulated by the catchy promotional slogan 'New Zealand Wine, Altogether Unique', this overhaul represents the organisation's first major image refresh since 2006.

According to NZ Winegrowers, “The new global brand platform highlights the very best of the New Zealand wine industry and tells the foundation story of New Zealand wine through the lens of the key pillars: purity, innovation, and care – aspects that make New Zealand wine and the New Zealand wine industry so unique and special.”

In addition, the promotional body commissioned actor Sir Sam Neil to produce a video which “aims to create an emotional connection to New Zealand wine”.

The new logo, meanwhile, is an eye-catching display of three circular forms that resemble the fronds you would find on a grapevine.

These three circular shapes were further crafted into more geometric organic forms, rendered in a more bespoke and timeless style. The result is a highly contemporary mark, unique to New Zealand, that gives New Zealand Wine a more distinct visual presence on the world stage,” said a representative from NZ Winegrowers.

Incorporating the latest consumer insights, the firm worked alongside creative agency Many Minds to define its brand essence and create an accompanying new visual identity.

This storytelling asset will tell the foundational story of New Zealand wine through the lens of the key pillars of purity, innovation, and care – aspects that make New Zealand wine and the New Zealand wine industry, so unique and special,” said Charlotte Read, general marketing manager, NZ Winegrowers.

With global activity returning to ‘normal’, it’s more competitive than ever to have voice of the New Zealand Wine brand heard, and a clear premium brand message is essential. Creating a compelling brand positioning for New Zealand Wine is important as we seek to engage and motivate evolving wine drinking audiences.”

You can watch the video here: video.


 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Paper bottles break supermarket barrier...

50 Best Indies 2023 ranking: 30-21 revealed

50 Best Indies 2023: Tune in for the res...

Friday read: What will 2023 mean for the...

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris announces maj...

Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes awarded knightho...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Wine Manager, DeFINE Food and Wine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95