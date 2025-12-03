Michelin unveil 'Grapes' distinction for wine producers

By Oliver Catchpole

Tire-manufacturer Michelin have announced that from 2026, the Michelin Guide will provide a new ‘Grape’ rating for wine producers, along with vineyard recommendations.

Producers will be able to earn one, two or three Grapes – with three the highest, given by Michelin to exceptional producers, while two and one are described as ‘excellent’ and ‘very good’, respectively.

The Guide has chosen to start out this project in Burgundy and Bordeaux, areas chosen for each of their distinct cultures, histories, innovations and traditions, which Michelin hope to ‘showcase’.

It will employ dedicated wine inspectors, who will scrutinise multiple vintages, looking for consistency in quality (even in challenging years), and wines that gain depth over time.

This team – which will put forward its ‘Grape’ recommendations collectively and independently – will be made up of wine specialists with experience of the wine-producing world, including former sommeliers, production experts and specialised critics.

They will rely upon five criteria in selecting and ranking wine estates, including the quality of agronomy, technical mastery, identity (how well the wines express the personality, sense of place and the culture behind them), balance and consistency.

Commenting on this new distinction, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, explained: “After having oriented wine-lovers towards the finest tables in more than 70 destinations and to the world’s most elegant hotels, the Michelin Guide is delighted to open a new chapter by with the world of wine.

“This new reference is designed for both the curious amateur and the most ardent expert – it rewards the men and women who are building the most demanding vineyards around the world.”

The Guide aims to honour the men and women who ‘personify’ excellent vineyards.

First created by the Michelin's co-founders – the brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin – in order to boost car sales by providing motorists with information to do with travelling, including listings of restaurants, since then Michelin have sold more than 30 million Guides. It now rates over 30,000 establishments in over 30 territories across three continents.







