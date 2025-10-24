Subscriber login Close [x]
Hallgarten onboards historic Gavi producer La Scolca

By Hamish Graham
Published:  24 October, 2025

Wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wine has added Piedmontese producer La Scolca to its Italian portfolio.

Hallgarten will distribute the entirety of La Scolca’s range to the UK on- and off-trade.

Founded in 1919, the historic estate was the first in the northwestern Italian region to produce Gavi. The estate’s Soldati family holds the distinction of having trademarking the ‘Gavi dei Gavi’ name in 1969.

The addition sees the importer’s Italian ranks swell, joining the likes of Tuscany’s Villa Saletta and Petra, as well as Prosecco producer, Masottina who joined Hallgarten’s portfolio in January of this year, as reported by Harpers.

Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca (pictured), commented: “Our integration into the Hallgarten portfolio is the result of a strategic alignment in quality standards, market positioning, and long-term brand development objectives.

“This partnership enables us to leverage Hallgarten’s distribution expertise while reinforcing La Scolca’s commitment to precision viticulture, sustainable practices, and oenological consistent excellence.”

Coterie Group wine director, Andrew Shaw, added: “As we develop our portfolio for the future, we are looking to work closely with wineries that not only demonstrate outstanding quality but also bring unique stories and depth.

“La Scolca embodies this ethos, with a commitment to authenticity, innovation, and exceptional winemaking that resonates across all channels in the UK market.”


