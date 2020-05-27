2020 Piemonte Report hails ‘last great wine region in the world’

By Andrew Catchpole

Barolo and Barbaresco lovers have long championed Italy’s finest Nebbiolos, but the wines have remained somewhat under the radar when compared with the attention heaped on the likes of rivals from Tuscany, Burgundy and Bordeaux.

That should change, according to wine critic Matthew Jukes, who has just released the 2020 edition of his Piemonte Report, with a typically enthusiastic call out for “the last great wine region in the world”.

Featuring 121 estates, plus scores and notes on some 1,400 wines, including 100 reviews of the “terrific” soon-to-be-released 2016 vintage, Jukes says he “hopes that it enlightens Piemonte lovers like never before”.

“I call Piemonte ‘the last great wine region in the world’ and while this is a lofty statement I genuinely mean it. We have already recognised the other greats and yet Piemonte’s wines are often absent from collectors’ cellars and wine lovers’ dining room tables,” Jukes tells Harpers.

“The region is finally starting to get its act together and make consistently stunning wines from a growing band of elite producers, wines that are unlike anything else on the planet, not least because of the extraordinary topography, unique history, incredible food culture and peerless quality of the Nebbiolo grape.”

From a wine trade perspective, Jukes asserts that Piemonte is “one of the greatest value regions to get to know”, with much top Langhe Nebbiolo still an “absolute bargain”, despite a gradual rise in prices over the past few years.

Jukes says he committed to writing about the region seven years ago, having realised that there was a dearth of informed commentary, to shine a spotlight on the best producers and what he describes as “electrifying wines”.

“From a food and wine-matching perspective, Piemonte is the Holy Grail because the best wines are so fragrant, balanced and stuffed with bright acidity.”

His report also includes an evolving vertical analysis of the finest estates in both Barolo and Barbaresco through recent vintages.

Jukes adds a reminder that beyond the noble Nebbiolo grape stand Barbera and Dolcetto - with the best featured in the Report - two regional varieties that he says must be the “most improved red grapes in the world over the last few years in terms of sheer deliciousness and affordability”.

In addition to the annual Piemonte Report, Jukes also pens the 100 Best Australian Wines Report, along with yearly Bordeaux and Burgundy EP Reports.

The 2020 Piemonte Report is free to download for members of matthewjukes.com, with membership costing £60 per year.







