Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Italian wine poised for big growth on Liv-Ex

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  26 September, 2019

The price of Italian wine on the secondary market still lags behind its critical reputation, according to a new report from fine-wine trading platform Liv-Ex. But that could be changing.

Italy’s market share on Liv-Ex has doubled over the last five years, and the number of Italian wines being traded has quadrupled, already breaking the 600 barrier this year.

Although Italy has underperformed the market as a whole in price terms over that period, the platform’s Italy index has risen 28.3% in the last three years, putting it in third place after Burgundy and Champagne.

It has also been the best-performing index of 2019 and is the only sub-index to post consistent monthly gains so far this year.

Italy also now accounts for 8.5% of all trade by value, up from under 2% ten years ago. It is the third most traded group by value after Bordeaux and Burgundy.

Tuscany dominates Italian trades, with more than two-thirds coming from the region. The bulk of the other trades concern wines from Piedmont.

Among Super-Tuscan wines, Tignanello is the top performer, up 52% since June 2014. Sassicaia and Solaia have both posted rises of 46%.

However, Tuscan wines have only risen 0.2% in value overall since December 2017. Wines from from Piedmont have grown 12% over the same period.

Trades in Piedmontese wines have risen an astonishing 3,300% over the past ten years, with growth so far in 2019 running at 40%.

The rise of Italian wine on Liv-Ex is evident in the bienniel Liv-ex Classification released earlier this year which featured 39 Italian wines, 30 of them new to the listing.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95