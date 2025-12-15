Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Liv-ex: Bordeaux signals signs of recovery for fine wine

By Hamish Graham
Published:  15 December, 2025

Fine wine trading platform Liv-ex has revealed its December market report, with its major indices pointing towards a tentative recovery for the top end of the wine market.

Its broadest indicator – the Liv-ex 1000 index – rose +0.4% in November, the third month of gains in a row. Amongst its major indices the Liv-ex 50 led the pack; the index which tracks the daily performance of Bordeaux first growths was up +1.5% in November, charting a +2.9% rise over the past three months too. Bids exceeded offers for first growths for the first time since May 2023.

The value of bids of Liv-ex now sits at £31m, the highest total since April 2023. Demand is growing particularly well among UK and Asian buyers – bids are up 135% compared to the 2024 average for this cohort.

In a trend which could signal improving sentiment regarding stabilising prices, buyers triggered 38% of trades in November – the highest proportion in 2025. During the month, European buyers demonstrated their largest share of trade since August 2022 (38.9%). By comparison, US demand remains subdued (16.8% share).

Italian wine represented 25% of traded volume in November, the highest share for the country in two years. This charge was led by trades of Produttori del Barberesco, Argiano and Tignanello.

Tom Burchfield, head of market intelligence at Liv-ex, reflected on the market’s recent trajectory: “After three years of steady decline, optimism is returning – albeit fragile.

“European buyers now account for nearly 40% of purchases, while Asian demand is improving as the stock overhang clears. Challenges remain, including surplus stock of recent vintages and upcoming Burgundy and Bordeaux campaigns, which will need careful pricing to sustain recovery.”

Despite the improvements, Liv-ex detailed that “the scars of the downturn remain visible across much of the market”. Over the recent period of decline, the heavyweight regions of Burgundy, Champagne and Bordeaux have been the most affected. The flipside of this decline, however, is that buyers have “an opportunity to secure key wines at their lowest prices since 2020”.

Image credit –  blancalml from Pixabay




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum and Matthew Clark unveil their...

Italy’s entire food culture gains UNESCO...

Alliance sees fine wine sales surge afte...

Gen Z turning away from Dry Jan

BA first class set to introduce Sugrue S...

Report: Champagne highs and lows in 2025

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95