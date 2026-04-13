Kopke declares 2024 vintage port

By Hamish Graham

Kopke Group has declared two 2024 vintage ports from across its estates: Kopke Vintage 2024 and Burmester Vintage 2024.

The last Kopke and Burmester overall vintage ports were both declared for the 2020 growing year. Last year’s announcement for the 2023 vintage year saw single quinta ports released by Kopke Group though it was not an overall declared vintage.

Carlos Alves, master blender & port wine maker at Kopke Group, reflected on the 2024 vintage declaration.

He commented: “2024 stands out for its balance and precision. The long growing season and the conditions during harvest allowed us to select each parcel at its optimum moment.

“The wines show exceptional colour, freshness and structure, with a natural harmony that reflects the character of the Douro.”

The Kopke release is set to be available via Jeroboams. The flagship vintage port saw 11,984 75cl bottles produced alongside 600 1.5 litre magnums. The Burmester 2024 vintage port will be released through Vintage Port & Wine.

Kopke Group detailed that 2024 was a strong growing year for the 1638-founded port house. A warm vintage in the Douro with cool nights, with a milder September allowed for a steady ripening period.









