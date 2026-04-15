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Declarations continue as Symington announces 2024 vintage ports

By Hamish Graham
Published:  15 April, 2026

Symington Family Estates is the next major port producer to unveil its 2024 vintage ports. This includes declarations for Graham’s, Dow’s, Warre’s and Cockburn’s.

The Douro giant detailed that the 2024 vintage was a return to an “old-style” port with more typical conditions seen during the growing year.

Resulting port wines from the year were strong enough to see the family-owned company make the rare choice of declaring classic vintage port for each of its port houses.

Other 2024 declarations from Symington include Quinta do Vesúvio, Smith Woodhouse and Quinta de Roriz vintage ports, the latter two being small production releases.

Head winemaker and joint MD at the wine producer, Charles Symington, reflected: “The harvests from 2018 to 2023 were marked by challenging growth cycles. We made some great wines, but they weren't classic. We drew on multi-generational experience of our vineyards, we adapted, and we innovated. We also waited.

“After seven years, 2024 delivered what we hoped for but couldn't force – the return of a classic Douro vintage. These are the wines that our family have always aspired to create in any given vintage since 1882. And we made the very best of it that we could.”

Following the wines’ Porto launch, the Symington family are set to present them at a series of special events in the US and UK, including in London and Manchester.




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