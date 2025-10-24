Blandy’s appoints Demetri Walters MW as UK brand ambassador

By Oliver Catchpole

Blandy’s, the Madeira wine producer, has appointed Demetri Walters MW as its UK brand ambassador.

Walters, who has been a Master of Wine since 2013, brings with him expertise in fortified and sweet wine, along with two decades of experience in the global wine trade – working everywhere from retail and private client services to educational programming and media appearances.

He will be the driving force behind educational and advocacy initiatives across the UK, working with wine consumers and professionals to strengthen understanding of Madeira wine.

Walters, said: “Madeira has long been the preserve of those in the know, famed for its ability to stand the test of time. Madeira is proving its relevance as a delicious aperitif and a gastronomic wine of great versatility.

“As a long-time admirer of these characterful wines, I believe now is the right time to celebrate Madeira and as Blandy’s ambassador, to champion this historic house and all it represents.”

This appointment is part of Blandy’s aim to increase Madeira’s status as an investment-worthy category, and a response to what the brand called “surging interest” in the UK for premium fortified wine.

The company also recently revealed a redesigned 10-year-old collection with new packaging that is intended to show its commitment to quality and history.

Chris Blandy, CEO and seventh-generation head of Blandy’s explained: “I’ve known Demetri for many years and having him join our team at a time when we’re releasing some of our most innovative wines since introducing the first Colheita category in 2000, reinforces our commitment to growing Madeira Wine across the UK.”

Founded in 1811, Blandy’s is a well-known name in the world of Madeira wine. It is distributed in the UK by Fells.









