Champagne approves Chardonnay Rose as grape variety

Published:  23 October, 2025

The Comité Champagne has announced that Chardonnay Rose has become an authorised grape variety in the famed region. The grape – a natural mutation of Chardonnay Blanc – is the eighth grape variety to be recognised in the Champagne appellation specifications (cahier de charges).

The Comité detailed that the addition of the new variety demonstrates “the vineyard's ability to evolve responsibly in the face of climate challenges, while upholding its traditions and reconnecting with its varietal heritage”.

‘Minority’ grape varieties in the region including varieties such as Arbane, Pinot Blanc –and now Chardonnay Rose – only make up 0.5% of vineyard area. Chardonnay Blanc at present constitutes 31% of vineyards in Champagne, by contrast.

The newly recognised variety was first identified in the early 1900s in Champagne and Burgundy, with the grape being preserved by passionate winegrowers. It was recognised as a variety in France in 2018 which then allowed Chardonnay Rose to be propagated. Viticulturally and oenologically the variety is very similar to Chardonnay Blanc.

As reported by Harpers, earlier this year it was announced by the Comité Champagne would reduce the available harvest yield for 2025 to 9,000 kg/ha, the lowest level since 2020 (8,000kg/ha). This process of destocking was done in response to global economic uncertainty with the aim of protecting the region from future uncertainty.




