Virgin Wines: Revenue stable with earnings down slightly

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 October, 2025

Online wine retailer Virgin Wines has released its results for FY25. For the period ending 28 June 2025, the business saw revenues remain stable at £59m (FY24: £59m) with earnings slightly down. 

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to £2.3m compared to 2.8m for last year’s financial year. This drop in earnings comes amidst investment in the firm’s growth strategy.

Gross profit margins at the company remained steady at 35.6% compared to 37.6% for FY24, amid inflationary challenges including increased alcohol duty and the introduction of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) levy.

This year also marks Virgin Wines' 25th year of business.

The 2025 financial year saw a +28% increase in customers acquisitions year on year. This compares to a 6% increase in investment in Virgin’s customer acquisition approach.

The company’s commercial partnerships arm saw a revenue rise of +24% year on year, amid new partnerships with Ocado and partnership extensions with rail providers, LNER, Avanti and GWR.

CEO at Virgin Wines, Jay Wright, commented: “During the year, we delivered a resilient performance, with revenue in-line with the prior year against a market that contracted and with profits being ahead of expectations, despite a challenging consumer backdrop and significant cost pressures.”

With an eye to the future, he added: “Looking ahead, having launched our new growth strategy, we remain confident we are well-positioned to deliver against our medium-term targets.

“With a resilient and loyal customer base, a growing range of appealing propositions, and exciting initiatives such as the launch of our mobile app, we remain confident in meeting market expectations for FY26.”


