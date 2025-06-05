WineFi recruits Matthew Small as head of investment

By Hamish Graham

The wine investment company WineFi has added Matthew Small (pictured, right) to its team as head of investment.

The onboarding of Small comes as the fintech firm looks to continue to grow its team following its funding round, as well as the recent board appointment of well-known drinks industry figure Shilen Patel.

The new investment head’s past experience combines both traditional asset management with fine wine investing. Small has previously served as senior portfolio manager at Cru Wine and portfolio manager at Cult & Boutique Wine Management. Earlier roles included a position as a cash equities sales trader at Danske Bank.

Read more: EWGA slashes emissions with HVO fuel switch

CEO of WineFi, Callum Woodcock (pictured, left) has long been aware of his new recruit’s wine investment nous.

He commented: “I first met Matt over a year ago and his background was a perfect fit for what we are building at WineFi.

“He has continually impressed me with both his high integrity and commitment to plugging the gaps which have prevented wine becoming a more widely used asset class.”

Small is buoyed by the prospect of working at the company.

He added: “From the outset, it was clear that WineFi was taking a genuinely professional approach to fine wine investment – combining quantitative data, qualitative insight, and technology, all with a clear focus on maximising returns.

“That level of rigour is rare in the wine world. I was also struck by Callum's transparency and strong commitment to overhauling the status quo, which made joining the team an easy decision.”

To learn more about WineFi and its approach to wine investment, keep an eye out for the Harpers Wine & Spirit June magazine.









