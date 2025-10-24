Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France’s Denise Lavaud passes away

By Hamish Graham

Denise Lavaud, co-founder of Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France, has passed away at the age of 79, following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Denise began her career in the wine trade in 1970, promoting and selling the wines of the Limoux wine cooperative, Sieur d’Arques, as well as other producers from the Languedoc-Roussillon region.

She was an early pioneer in introducing the wines of southern France to the UK and Ireland, at a time when the region’s wines were little known outside of Denise’s homeland.

Alongside side her husband François, in 1984 Denise co-founded Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France, which became the UK and Ireland sales office for Sieur d’Arques. Since its founding, she helped expand the company’s portfolio to include producers from across France, reflecting Denise’s strong passion for French viticulture.

Her commitment to the promotion of quality, authentic French wines saw Denise awarded the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole – France’s highest honour for services to agriculture.

Those who knew Denise will remember her for her warmth, dedication and significant role in growing the appreciation of French wines in the British and Irish markets.

Denise is survived by her husband François, daughter Cécile, son-in-law Richard, and grandson Xavier.









