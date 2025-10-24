Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France’s Denise Lavaud passes away

By Hamish Graham
Published:  24 October, 2025

Denise Lavaud, co-founder of Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France, has passed away at the age of 79, following a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Denise began her career in the wine trade in 1970, promoting and selling the wines of the Limoux wine cooperative, Sieur d’Arques, as well as other producers from the Languedoc-Roussillon region.

She was an early pioneer in introducing the wines of southern France to the UK and Ireland, at a time when the region’s wines were little known outside of Denise’s homeland.

Alongside side her husband François, in 1984 Denise co-founded Les Producteurs et Vignerons de France, which became the UK and Ireland sales office for Sieur d’Arques. Since its founding, she helped expand the company’s portfolio to include producers from across France, reflecting Denise’s strong passion for French viticulture.

Her commitment to the promotion of quality, authentic French wines saw Denise awarded the title of Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole – France’s highest honour for services to agriculture.

Those who knew Denise will remember her for her warmth, dedication and significant role in growing the appreciation of French wines in the British and Irish markets.

Denise is survived by her husband François, daughter Cécile, son-in-law Richard, and grandson Xavier.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Ukrainian Wine Company UK shipment robbed

Domaine Bousquet partners with Enotria

Half of young adults now choosing no and...

Wine GB unveils Golden 50 Wine List

Bonhams’ Locanda Locatelli cellar auctio...

London Cocktail Week founders take owner...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95