Jeroboams expands portfolio with wines from Chinon and Alentejo

By Hamish Graham

Fine wine merchant, Jeroboams, has added two producers to its portfolio with Domaine de la Chapelle from Chinon, Loire Valley and Mouchão vineyard from the Alentejo, Portugal.

Domaine de la Chapelle, founded in the 1980s, was recently purchased by real-estate developer Laurent Dumas who renamed the estate Domaine de la Chapelle (formerly known as Domaine Jourdan).

The winery currently has 15ha of Cabernet Franc and 1.5ha of Chenin Blanc and produces various iterations of Chinon Rouge and Chinon Blanc. The estate has been farmed organically since 2008 has been Demeter-certified biodynamic since 2016. Winemaking at the estate is overseen by Audrey Braccini, who previously managed Domaine Ferret, Pouilly-Fuissé.

Mouchão is one of the oldest family-owned wineries in the Alentejo region. It is owned and managed by Iain Reynolds Richardson who represents the sixth generation of the Reynolds family whose ancestors migrated to Portugal in 1824.

The winery is a well-known producer of the Alicante Bouschet grape variety. All of its red wines are hand-picked, foot-trodden, manually pressed and aged in 5,000l barrels called tonéis. The winery also produces white wines from indigenous Portuguese grapes including Antão Vaz, Arinto and Verdelho.

Although known for their wines, the majority of the Mouchão estate’s land is dedicated to cork production, with over 800ha dedicated to FSC-certified cork forest with only around 45ha dedicated to viticulture.

Peter Mitchell MW, Jeroboams wine director, is looking forward to bringing the wines to a greater audience.

“Both of these wineries are absolute gems and we are thrilled to add them to our portfolio. As well as producing outstanding wines, both teams are wonderful and completely aligned with us in terms of our core beliefs.

“We have every faith that our customers will fall in love with the wines and the wineries just as we have, when they are able to taste them at our portfolio tasting.”

Both wines officially join the Jeroboams portfolio on 5 March when they will be available to taste at Jeroboams trade portfolio tasting. To find out more information about that event visit here.









