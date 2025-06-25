Classic and lesser-known wines drive the Loire’s appeal

By James Lawrence

The Loire remains one of France’s greatest export success stories: a touchstone for fresh, vibrant and multifaceted wines that pair irresistibly and effortlessly with food. Moreover, in a zeitgeist where ‘cost-of-living crisis’ has become part of the everyday lexicon, the region stands out for offering consistently high quality at reasonable prices. For the independent sector – where delivering value has never been more crucial – that’s a combination not to be overlooked.