London Cocktail Week founders take ownership of event brand

By Hamish Graham

The founders of London Cocktail Week – Hannah Sharman-Cox and Siobhán Payne (pictured) – have acquired both the London Cocktail Week and London Wine Week brands from previous owners Speciality Drinks Ltd.

The change in ownership will be in effect from 1 February 2026. Although the pair have been at the helm of London Cocktail Week since the event’s founding in 2010, this represents the first time they will fully own the rights to the event brand themselves.

The event was originally founded during Sharman-Cox and Payne’s time working at Difford’s Guide and was acquired by Speciality Drinks in 2014.

Sharman-Cox and Payne are confident the new acquisiton will bring continued success for the event.

They commented: “London Cocktail Week is an endeavour we’re incredibly proud of, and we’re delighted to be taking it into a new chapter from 2026. As the festival has grown, we’ve showcased the best of London’s cocktail culture on the international stage.

“We’ve also supported our city’s bars with new revenue opportunities and educational content such as the Bartender Knowledge Exchange. We plan to keep listening to the on-trade and evolving the festival to make sure it continues to be the world’s leading cocktail celebration for years to come.”

The move comes at a time when Speciality Drinks (owner of the Whisky Exchange) has made changes within the company, with a new look and more united business model recently announced.

Natalie Tennent MD of the Whisky Exchange, added: “As we move into our new chapter and our exciting new look for The Whisky Exchange, this felt like the right time to release London Cocktail Week into the capable hands of Hannah and Siobhán.

“They have always been the driving force behind the festival and we’re excited to watch it continue toblossom in the coming years.”









