Rhône harvest commences early with 'high-quality vintage' anticipated

By Hamish Graham
Published:  28 August, 2025

The 2025 harvest in the Rhône has commenced, starting 10 days earlier than last year’s grape gathering.

The harvest has received an optimistic assessment from Inter Rhône president, Philippe Pellaton, who anticipates a “high-quality” vintage amid good health conditions of vines, as well as a promising sugar-acidity balance.

In terms of weather, the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025 saw abundant rainfall throughout, allowing the region’s soil to fully recharge in contrast to the same period in recent years. A mild winter led to a slowed down vine cycle which prevented bud burst from happening too early.

Spring and early summer saw overall high temperatures though the water status of the soil remained good.

Summer alternated between favourable conditions, though with some periods of intense heat. This growing environment saw accelerated grape ripening (two weeks ahead of 2024) as well as early veraison throughout the region.

The harvest of aromatic whites has already begun, with exceptionally high acidity expected and good aromatic concentration thanks to small berries on certain grape varieties.

Red grape harvest is expected to follow soon, thanks to accelerated ripening caused by August heat. Water stress could slightly reduce red berry size, though vineyards should remain in good health. The resulting acidity will produce a ‘fresh’ taste profile for the reds, according to Inter Rhône.

A quality, well-balanced vintage is anticipated though with a potentially smaller volume than 2024 due to smaller size berries observed in a number of areas.




