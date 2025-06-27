Moving the tanker: How the Rhône is changing course

I doubt many of us have actually been called on to adjust the course of a mighty oil tanker at sea, nevertheless, we understand the notion of the time and effort required to do such a thing. This is, metaphorically, what the Rhône is attempting to do now. According to agricultural body FranceAgrimer, red wine consumption in France has halved over the past 30 years.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.