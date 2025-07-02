Demand for Rhône whites grows as appellation diversifies offering

By Hamish Graham

Rhône Valley white wines saw a 3% growth in demand in 2024 compared to 2023, with 5% growth seen compared to a three-year average.

12% of the 2024 harvest was dedicated to white wines, with the UK being the second largest export market for the category.

Amongst the regions authorised white grape varieties are White Grenache, Muscat à Petits Grains Blancs, Viognier, Clairette Blanche and Roussanne.

The appellation is seeking to broaden the market for the wines, with president of Inter Rhône, Philippe Pellaton, laying out their appeal.

He commented: “Within the Rhône valley, major famous white-producing AOCs rub shoulders with real gems that everyone will enjoy discovering, with this trait that forges the DNA of our vineyard: the diversity of terroirs, of grape varieties and of blends.”

As a part of the Inter Rhône’s white push an array of events have been put on by the body including a recent June event in Edinburgh.

Pellaton added: “For the third consecutive year, we are rolling out Rhône in White events across eight key markets, with the goal of positioning the Rhône Valley among the world’s leading white wine regions.

“And for the first time in 2025, these events will be open to the public, in a festive, welcoming, and educational spirit. This is a unique opportunity for wine lovers to discover the richness and diversity of our white AOCs—from emblematic terroirs to little-known gems.”









