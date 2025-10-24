Livestream registration open for Old Vine Conference 2025

By Oliver Catchpole

There is a week to go until The Old Vine Conference 2025: Meeting of the Minds, a five-day event dedicated to the preservation of heritage vineyards globally.

This is the seventh edition of the event, but only the second in-person. It will take place from 31 October until 4 November 2025 across northern California, and will involve tastings, seminars, panel debates, masterclasses and visits to old vine vineyards.

Registration for the livestream is now open, giving wine professionals (and enthusiasts) worldwide, the opportunity to remotely experience sessions via exclusive broadcasts of panels, debates and expert-led seminars, all for free.

The event is intended to bring together growers, producers, sommeliers and media to talk about the cultural, environmental and commercial future of old vines.

Key speakers will include wine writer and critic Jancis Robinson MW, chairman of the board at Ridge Vineyards Paul Draper, founder of The Old Vine Project Rosa Kruger and Dr. Laura Catena, MD of Catena Zapata.

Robinson explained: “California, with its unrivalled heritage of old vines, is the obvious place to celebrate the superiority of wine from these historic deep-rooted marvels, and to encourage their preservation.”

Belinda Stone, director of The Old Vine Conference, added: “With free livestream access to the Conference, we can share our mission to safeguard these invaluable old vines and elevate the value of the wines they yield on a truly global scale.”

The Old Vine Conference is a non-profit dedicated to creating a global network to establish a new category of wine from heritage vineyards. It puts on conferences and helps to foster research, with the aim of safeguarding old vines of cultural and ecological value.

Registration for the livestream is open here.









