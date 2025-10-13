Paso Robles producer DAOU and Bibendum announce distribution partnership

By Hamish Graham

Paso Robles producer DAOU Vineyards has penned a distribution partnership with wine wholesaler Bibendum. The California producer is seeking to grow distribution through independent and luxury retail, as well as in the UK on-trade.

The new business relationship will focus on broadening the distribution and sales of the core DAOU portfolio including the estate’s Reserve range and premium Soul of a Lion wine.

The producer was founded in 2007 by brother Daniel and George Daou, with the estate known for its cultivation of Cabernet Sauvignon. Championing Paso Robles is a key tenet of the Daou philosophy, with the pair seeking to compete in terms of quality with wines from more well-known Californian appellations, such as the Napa Valley.

Sijie Leaw, DAOU international sales director, believes the partnership will provide a boost in the UK market for the Paso Robles winery: “Bibendum’s strong network and proven track record make them an ideal partner as we expand our presence in this market.

“With Bibendum’s support, we will activate specialised teams across independents, luxury retail, and both the on- and off-trade channels – allowing us to craft precise, channel specific strategies that elevate the DAOU brand.”

Richard Masterson, wine buyer at C&C Group, added: “DAOU has become a global success story in less than two decades and with world-class Cabernets to rival the best of Napa Valley and Bordeaux, they have taken the relatively unknown region of Paso Robles and firmly put it on the fine wine map.

“We are delighted to be offering these amazing wines to UK customers through Bibendum and Walker & Wodehouse.”









