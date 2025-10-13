Distillers One of One auction raises £2.9m for charity

By Oliver Catchpole

The third edition of the biennial Distillers One of One auction has surpassed its pre-sale estimate and raised £2.9m for charity. The majority of the proceeds will go to the Youth Action Fund, a charity that supports disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

The auction is organised by The Worshipful Company of Distillers and The Distillers’ Charity, in partnership with Sotheby's.

It is a sale of one-off and never to be repeated Scotch whiskies – this year there were 39 lots from 35 different distilleries.

The auction was hosted at the historic Hopetoun House (near Edinburgh) on 10 October, with 90% of all lots exceeding their high estimates (including buyer’s premium), and 30 of them breaking auction records.

For example, Port Ellen Prism 46-Year-Old 1978 (pictured) – the oldest ever release from the distillery – raised £375,000, which is £75,000 above its high estimate.

This is also the highest price ever paid for a bottle from Port Ellen Distillery – the previous record stood at £100,000 when the Port Ellen 1980 Queen’s Visit sold in 2022.

Speaking after the auction, Julie Bramham, MD of the Diageo Luxury Group (who donated the Port Ellen bottle), said: “Diageo is delighted to have donated such a special whisky to this year’s auction, in the year that Port Ellen Distillery celebrates its 200th anniversary. We’re pleased to see such a collector interested in Port Ellen Prism and look forward to welcoming them to the distillery on Islay.

“The Distillers One of One Auction raises vital funds for the Youth Action Fund which is dedicated to transforming the lives of young people in Scotland, and Diageo is proud to support them once again.”

Grant Gordon OBE, Chairman of the Distillers’ Charity, added: “What pride for me to see that the Scotch Whisky industry continues to come together to raise incredible amounts in support of young people, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds, helping them achieve their ambitions and strengthen our communities.

“Over nearly four years, between January 2022 and the end of September 2025, the Youth Action fund has helped 2619 young people secure employability, meaning a job apprenticeship, training or education leading to work.

“We sincerely thank all our those involved for their time and talent talent, whether they are in the industry, sponsors or craftspeople and the buyers for their support and generosity, whose contribution together helps transform the lives of young people in Scotland.”

To date, The Distillers One of One auction has raised £6.6 million for charity.

For more information about lots and donors, visit the Distillers One of One website here.







