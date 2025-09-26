Rare whisky tasting auction supports Pacific-rowers Maclean Brothers’ charity

By Hamish Graham

An online charity auction to attend a tasting of the rare Port Ellen First Release (2001) – 1979, 22 Years Old is taking place to raise money for the Maclean Foundation.

The Maclean brothers have so far raised over £1m for clean water projects in Madagascar after they completed their 139-day voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

The event, hosted by whisky specialist Fraser Campbell (pictured) and whisky writer David Broom, will see the 15 highest donors to the online auction enjoy a dram of the highly sought-after spirit, with the pair guiding attendees through the story and legacy of Port Ellen distillery. The location of the event is set to be at secret Edinburgh venue, only revealed to the winning donors.

Read more: Promising California harvest in full swing following mild summer

The tasting also marks 200 years since the opening of the well-known distillery, with the whisky producer also returning to production in this milestone year after being closed four decades.

Campbell believes the event is special for a number of reasons.

He added: "This is a celebration of journeys and overcoming the odds to bring people together. With a nod to the iconic Port Ellen distillery, making its triumphant return to whisky production after being shuttered for four decades as it celebrates its 200th year.

“And of course raising a cheers and a very special dram to the Maclean Brothers’ inspirational success, rowing 9,000 miles unsupported across the Pacific Ocean to raise essential funds for clean water in Madagascar. The only way to celebrate the triumphs of both properly is by opening a very rare Port Ellen bottling so that a select few can enjoy it while we raise funds to contribute to the MacLean Foundation’s incredible endeavours.”

The event will be a relaxing affair compared to the gruelling journey the Maclean Brothers took in their record-breaking row across the Pacific. Fighting everything from anti-cyclones to unforgiving ocean currents, the trio broke the record for the fastest non-stop, unsupported row of the full Pacific Ocean. During one particularly hairy night, youngest brother Lachlan was swept overboard with his safety harness the only thing ensuring his brother Ewan could bring him back on board.

To donate to the Maclean Foundation and get the chance to attend the tasting you can click here. All donations must be made before 30 September with the winners notified by 7 October.









