Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

65th Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction raises €1.5m

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  10 March, 2026

The 65th Annual Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction has raised over €1.5m – an increase of 91.7% when compared to last year.

The auction sold all of its lots, including 18 red wines (in 79-barrel lots) and one white wine (in one full barrel lot and one half-barrel lot)

Held on 8 March at the Château du Clos de Vougeot in Burgundy, this was the second year the auction was hosted by leading French wine auctioneer iDealwine.

This year’s lots attracted collectors because they represent the last vintage produced under Jean-Marc Moron – technical director since 1990 – who is passing the role on to Laurence Danel.

Additionally, the quality of the vintage has been a draw, with what the Hospices called “its balance of structure and elegance offering a profile that is quintessentially Burgundian”.

Yields for 2025 remained limited (although higher than 2024), with production down to 80.5 pièces (228 litre barrels) compared to the more typical 100-150.

Guillaume Koch, director of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, explained: “We are pleased with these results given this year’s relatively modest harvest.

“Certain wines once again confirmed their appeal among Burgundy enthusiasts, achieving prices usually reserved for Grand Crus.

“The success of the auction is also a fitting tribute to Jean-Marc Moron and his 36 years of service to the estate.”

When compared to the very high prices recorded last year, the average price of red wine fell slightly, coming in at €18,595 per pièce.

However, the scarcity of the white wine led to a higher average price of €38,000.

Cyrille Jomand, auctioneer and CEO of iDealwine, added: “In a context of unprecedented instability, this outcome confirms the resilience of prices despite slightly higher volumes, reflecting the high quality of the vintage.”

Additionally, the Cuvée des Bienfaiteurs – the charity barrel – raised €59,500 in aid of Ani’nomade, a leading animal-assisted therapy charity.

This amount is not included in the auction’s €1.5m, as it was purchased and not auctioned. Additionally, some of the amount comes from personal donations.

The wine sold, a single lot of Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, is a blend of the estate’s nine Premier Crus – a wine unique to the auction. All 290 bottles were bought.

Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges is one of the public health establishments that makes up the Hospices Civils de Beaune (along with sites in Beaune, Arnay-le-duc and Seurre).

They work to provide local, high quality public care.

The Domaine des Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges has 12.4 hectares of vines, which it uses to produce a total of 19 wines.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Henkell Freixenet secures 100% ownership...

First ever Old Vine Photography Competit...

C&C Group buys Innis & Gunn brand out of...

Campari defies market trends and posts s...

Five wines gain top Cava designation

Popular Welsh indie Cheers set to close...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine / H2VIN: Area Sales Manager Scotland

...

Phipps: Senior Account Executive/ Account Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95