65th Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction raises €1.5m

By Oliver Catchpole

The 65th Annual Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction has raised over €1.5m – an increase of 91.7% when compared to last year.

The auction sold all of its lots, including 18 red wines (in 79-barrel lots) and one white wine (in one full barrel lot and one half-barrel lot)

Held on 8 March at the Château du Clos de Vougeot in Burgundy, this was the second year the auction was hosted by leading French wine auctioneer iDealwine.

This year’s lots attracted collectors because they represent the last vintage produced under Jean-Marc Moron – technical director since 1990 – who is passing the role on to Laurence Danel.

Additionally, the quality of the vintage has been a draw, with what the Hospices called “its balance of structure and elegance offering a profile that is quintessentially Burgundian”.

Yields for 2025 remained limited (although higher than 2024), with production down to 80.5 pièces (228 litre barrels) compared to the more typical 100-150.

Guillaume Koch, director of the Hospices Civils de Beaune, explained: “We are pleased with these results given this year’s relatively modest harvest.

“Certain wines once again confirmed their appeal among Burgundy enthusiasts, achieving prices usually reserved for Grand Crus.

“The success of the auction is also a fitting tribute to Jean-Marc Moron and his 36 years of service to the estate.”

When compared to the very high prices recorded last year, the average price of red wine fell slightly, coming in at €18,595 per pièce.

However, the scarcity of the white wine led to a higher average price of €38,000.

Cyrille Jomand, auctioneer and CEO of iDealwine, added: “In a context of unprecedented instability, this outcome confirms the resilience of prices despite slightly higher volumes, reflecting the high quality of the vintage.”

Additionally, the Cuvée des Bienfaiteurs – the charity barrel – raised €59,500 in aid of Ani’nomade, a leading animal-assisted therapy charity.

This amount is not included in the auction’s €1.5m, as it was purchased and not auctioned. Additionally, some of the amount comes from personal donations.

The wine sold, a single lot of Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, is a blend of the estate’s nine Premier Crus – a wine unique to the auction. All 290 bottles were bought.

Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges is one of the public health establishments that makes up the Hospices Civils de Beaune (along with sites in Beaune, Arnay-le-duc and Seurre).

They work to provide local, high quality public care.

The Domaine des Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges has 12.4 hectares of vines, which it uses to produce a total of 19 wines.











