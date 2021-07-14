Subscriber login Close [x]
Cambridge Wine launches inaugural Veni Vidi Bibi charity event

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  14 July, 2021

Cambridge Wine Merchants is organising a charity wine dinner in Cambridge at the beginning of September, loosely based on La Paulée, held annually in Burgundy and others places around the world.

Billed as “the BYOB dinner to beat any other BYOB dinner”, the Veni Vidi Bibi Dinner encourages guests to bring their own wine, “as much as you want, as good as you want. The better the quality the better the experience”.

It will take place in The Hall at Magdalene College, part of the University of Cambridge, with proceeds going to EACH (East Anglia Children’s Hospices).

Based (very loosely) on the Burgundian tradition, the event aims to mimic La Paulée where winemakers invite their friends to an exclusive feast strictly for wine lovers, and aims to evoke the same “Burgundy spirit of generosity and camaraderie” by inviting guests to bring a bottle (or two) of their favourite wines.

The event will start with a Champagne reception sponsored by Champagne Louis Roederer, with a chance to admire – or envy – other guest’s wine choices. A candlelit four course dinner and auction will follow, with a host of wine goodies up for grabs.

Tickets are £100 per head, booked in tables of eight.

Half of all ticket proceeds, as well as all funds from the auction, will be donated to the children’s hospice group.

The event promises to be the “perfect evening for you to finally enjoy those bottles of Grand Cru Burgundy, Premier Cru Bordeaux or iconic wines from anywhere else in the world that you have been saving for ‘that special occasion’.

“Come and share them with your wine-loving friends and colleagues on what promises to be the Cambridge wine event of the year", said the business.

Contact media@cambridgewine.com to register your interest for the event, to take place on 4 September.



Most read articles

