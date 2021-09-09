Cambridge’s Veni Vidi Bibi charity bash delivers for children

By Andrew Catchpole

Cambridge Wine Merchants inaugural Veni Vidi Bibi charity dinner managed to raise £5,735 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in one sitting.

The event, held in a candlelit 15th century college dining hall, folded in a dinner and auction, and is planned to become an annual fund-raiser in the merchant’s calendar.

Billed as “the BYOB dinner to beat any other BYOB dinner”, the Veni Vidi Bibi Dinner encourages guests to bring their own wine, “as much as you want, as good as you want”.

The format is very loosely based on La Paulée, held annually in Burgundy and others places around the world.

Organised by Clive Pawsey, and drawing on a play of words from Caeser’s famous utterance – I came, I saw, I drank – used by the merchant, the event mixed up fine wines, opulent setting and an informal vibe to help encourage the bidding.

Martin Millard of Cheffins presided over the auction, with Champagne Louis Roederer providing the fizz for the Champagne reception.

Donors of wines of the auction included Seckford Wine Agencies, Bancroft Wines, Thorman Hunt, Nyetimber, Cambridge Wine Academy, Gonzales Byass UK, Cambridge Gin Distillery, Charles Heidsieck Champagne, Mentzendorff, Liberty Wines and O.W Loeb Wine Merchants.








