Record participants drive strong 165th Hospice de Beaune Auction

By Andrew Catchpole

Sotheby’s has reported a record number of registrants for the 165th Hospice de Beaune Auction, with the final hammer coming down yesterday (16 November) to deliver a total of €18,754,670 raised by the historic charity auction.

The figure, which represents the third highest total in the auction’s history, included several records for the auction, including its centrepiece, a one-off barrel of Pommard Premier Cru Les Rugiens – this year’s Pièce des Présidents – which achieved €400,000, after 20 minutes of intense bidding.

White wines fared well too, with two barrels of Bâtard-Montrachet Grand Cru, Cuvée Dames de Flandres going for €400,000 each, representing a record price for a second consecutive year for this white Grand Cru cuvée.

Overall, the average hammer price per barrel of red and white wines hit €33,930, up 4.6% on 2024, marking the fifth consecutive year in which the average price per barrel exceeded €30,000.

A total of 428 barrels of 34 red wines, 111 barrels (including two half-barrels) of 18 white wines, 11 barrels of eaux-de-vie, and the Presidents’ Barrel were offered to bidders, who were also attracted from a record number of territories. A new high was also set for associated global events tying into the auction.

“We are delighted to have just achieved the third-largest sale in our history,” said Guillaume Koch, director and chairman of the Hospices Civils de Beaune.

“Once again, the white wines held some wonderful surprises, including a new record for the most valuable barrel ever sold (excluding the Pièce des Présidents) with the Bâtard-Montrachet.”

Money raised from the Pièce des Présidents lot will be directed to two charities of the Hospices Civils de Beaune’s choosing, while the remainder of the funds from the sale are to support the Hospices Civils de Beaune’s hospital programme, including the ongoing construction of a new 15,000 m² hospital building, replacing the old 1971 structure.

Célian Ravel d’Estienne, head of wine auction sales, Sotheby’s France, added: “It has been a pleasure to share these exceptional wines with collectors around the world, from events in Paris and London to dinners in Jakarta, Taipei, Chicago, São Paulo, and beyond.

“The enthusiasm and appreciation from the international wine community attests not only to the quality of the wines but also the enduring appeal of Burgundy's finest.”





Pictured: French film and music luminaries Cédric Klapish, Alice Taglioni, Martin Solveig and Vincent Lacoste with Sotheby’s auctioneer Aurélie Vandevoorde, during the sale of the Presidents’ Barrel.







