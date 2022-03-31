Subscriber login Close [x]
Call out for Wine Unites for Ukraine charity auction

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  31 March, 2022

If a magnum of La Fiorita “Fiore di No War” 2016 Brunello de Montalcino appeals, or tickets to Simple Minds summer show, perhaps a stay at Quinta do Noval or a wine dinner with David Gleave MW at Luca, then these are just some of the incredible number of lots being offered at the Wine Unites for Ukraine auction from 1 to 3 April.

Organised by Sarah Abbott MW, Tim Atkin MW, Madeleine Waters and Celia Bryan-Brown, this fundraiser by the UK wine trade is to raise monies for humanitarian aid in Ukraine, and the response in terms of items and experiences to be auctioned has been growing by the day.

From limited edition and rare wines, hosted wine dinners and vineyard stays, to a sporting supper with Brian Moore or a tour of the Design Museum with Sir John Hegarty, the lots make for an impressive line-up, with organisers hopeful of generous bidding as they go under the (virtual) hammer.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which is helping those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries, as some four million refugees are now reported to have been displaced by the war.

With lots starting at just £15, but rising into the hundreds, Wine Unites for Ukraine highlights that:

• £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month

• £50 could provide blankets for four families

• £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month

The online auction will be live from 9am BST on Friday 1 April until 6pm on Sunday 3 April, with a link to this virtual event here.





