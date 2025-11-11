Green pioneers leading the way at this year’s SID conference

By Hamish Graham

At this year’s Sustainability in Drinks (SID) conference, producers, suppliers, merchants and figures from across the wine trade came together to talk all things sustainability. Harpers was at the buzzy event at Christ Church Spitalfields, hearing from people at the cutting edge of sustainable wine. One clear theme that emerged was the importance of remaining accountable to one’s own environmental commitments. Certifications can be gained but also lost – developing approaches which can guarantee progress and prevent this from happening is vitally important for the industry. Harpers spoke to two inspiring figures to show how change can be safeguarded and enhanced, from above and below.