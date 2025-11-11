Green pioneers leading the way at this year’s SID conference

At this year’s Sustainability in Drinks (SID) conference, producers, suppliers, merchants and figures from across the wine trade came together to talk all things sustainability. Harpers was at the buzzy event at Christ Church Spitalfields, hearing from people at the cutting edge of sustainable wine. One clear theme that emerged was the importance of remaining accountable to one’s own environmental commitments. Certifications can be gained but also lost – developing approaches which can guarantee progress and prevent this from happening is vitally important for the industry. Harpers spoke to two inspiring figures to show how change can be safeguarded and enhanced, from above and below.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.