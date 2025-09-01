Subscriber login Close [x]
Nyetimber sponsors England Rugby

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  01 September, 2025

The English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber is now the official sparkling wine of England Rugby.

Nyetimber will support both the England Men’s and Women’s teams, as well as local clubs across England.

This is the first time an English sparkling wine has sponsored England Rugby (the national governing body for rugby union in England).

For the last 24 years England Rugby were partnered with Bollinger, the French Champagne house.

Now, Nyetimber will be served to the player of the match at every senior England Rugby home match.

Claudi Borges, RFU executive director of commercial and marketing, said “Both of our organizations demonstrate English excellence on-and-off the pitch… we are thrilled that the England Rugby community can now raise a glass to achievements great and small with Nyetimber’s outstanding sparkling wines.”

Nyetimber’s head winemaker Cherie Spriggs was named ‘Sparkling Winemaker of the Year’ by the International Wine Challenge in 2018. At the time she was the only person outside Champagne to win the award and remains the only woman to have won.

Their wines are produced in 11 vineyards covering 425ha in West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent. They were the first to grow Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier in England solely for sparkling wine production.

Eric Heerema, Nyetimber CEO and owner, said: “It means so much to us to have become the first English sparkling wine to England Rugby. As a brand with a history of partnering with British sporting institutions – including Team GB in 2024 – we feel incredibly proud to be supporting a national team; particularly one that is so iconic and has such a passionate following in this country.”

Nyetimber’s full range will be sold at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, and it will be served for the first time during the first Quilter Nations Series fixture between England and Australia, on 1 November 2025.



