London Wine Fair pushed back by ProWein

By Andrew Catchpole

London Wine Fair (LWF) has shifted to new dates in summer in response to a clash created by the move of rival exhibition ProWein.

After a fraught week of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders, LWF’s organisers have rescheduled the physical element of this year’s hybrid event to 7-9 June.

In a statement released on 27 January, LWF said “the change has come about as a result of ProWein’s decision to move their dates to directly clash with the London Wine Fair’s usual May timing”.

As Harpers reported, the move by ProWein was unpopular with many in the British wine trade, branded by both LWF organisers and several leading trade figures as ‘aggressive’, creating a direct clash for exhibitors and visitors alike.

LWF said that as many exhibitors were booked into both events, UK agents and importers had voiced concerns that their producers would be split between London and Dusseldorf.

LWF director Hannah Tovey said: “Our objective is simply to create the best outcome for the wine industry. Being forced to decide between the two events was proving extremely unpalatable and clearly being in two places at once simply isn’t possible.

“When we pitched the possibility of moving The Fair to June, the response from our exhibitors was a resounding 'yes'.”

As planned before the now two date moves in 2022, this year’s LWF will draw on its learnings from its innovative digital format and content presented at the virtual 2021 Fair, when the event continued to deliver value for its supporters despite the pandemic making large physical events impossible.

This year's edition of the LWF will involve a mix of live events and digital presentations, with digital presentations and meetings taking place in the run up the physical Fair on 7-9 June, with digital access to stands and content also made available for three months after those dates.

The Fair has also launched a new logo (pictured below), emphasising the hybrid digital and live nature of the event.

“We have experienced overwhelming support and affection for the London Wine Fair from all over the globe, since ProWein’s announcement. It has really highlighted just how significant the Fair is in the industry’s hearts, minds and indeed calendars,” said Tovey.

“Over the coming weeks we will unveil a campaign centred around our own celebrations – our 40th anniversary – and the role the Fair has played in shaping the U.K. and global wine industry over the years.”

LWF will now follow the UK’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, taking place between 2-5 June, with the Fair’s organisers hoping that this showcase for London and the UK will have a positive knock on effect for the event.







