Vinitaly latest to postpone

By Lisa Riley

Vinitaly has become the latest trade fair to postpone its event, scheduled for April, due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of organiser Veronafiere, made the announcement at the end of a board of directors meeting today (Tuesday) that discussed decisions regarding the international wine show.

"Following the rapid evolution of the international situation giving rise to evident difficulties concerning all promotional activities, Veronafiere has decided to postpone the dates for Vinitaly, Enolitech and Sol&Agrifood to 14-17 June 2020, judged to be the best period for ensuring the highest business quality standards for exhibitors and visitors,” said Mantovani.

Vinitaly, together with OperaWine would therefore take place in a context when “the great occasions for the excellence of Made in Italy - such as Cosmoprof and the Salone del Mobile, for example - will have the task of refocusing the attention of international markets and the image of Italy,” he added.

The decision was the outcome of “careful analysis” of available data as well as listening to the positions of the market stakeholders, including the main sector associations: Unione Italiana Vini, Assoenologi, Federvini, Federdoc, Federazione Vignaioli Indipendenti and Alleanza delle Cooperative Settore Vitivinicolo.

“Rescheduling Vinitaly in June, as well as other important international events in Milan and Bologna is a signal that Made in Italy is convinced of a prompt economic recovery in key sectors of the country-system.

“We therefore hope that the new national trade fair calendar will generate renewed confidence and be the tool which will capitalise on the resumption of operations in our country.”

The rescheduling follows Prowein organiser Messe Düsseldorf’s announcement last weekend that its flagship 2020 show had been postponed, as reported by Harpers. This followed the rescheduling of ProWine Asia from March to July due to the virus.

Coming thick and fast, concerns over coronavirus has also prompted trade fair Vinexpo Hong Kong to move its show from March to July following feedback from its exhibitors.

Closer to home, the management board of Les Grands Jours de Bourgogne wine promotion event has suspended its forthcoming edition while The Raw Wine Fair has also been postponed.

London Wine Fair however is still scheduled to take place.

In light of coronavirus continuing to cause chaos in the world of wine, drinks market analyst IWSR earlier today announced that is gearing up to launch a risk assessment tool that will examine the impact of the novel virus on the alcohol market on a quarterly basis.