LWF teams up with Chiswick Auctions to raise ‘big bucks’ for The Benevolent

By Lisa Riley
Published:  10 March, 2020

London Wine Fair (LWF) has joined forces with Chiswick Auctions to host a live auction on-site at this year’s fair, with part of the proceeds donated to The Benevolent.

Introduced as part of LWF’s 40th birthday celebrations, the anniversary auction will feature around 30 lots to be auctioned with “a percentage” of the proceeds donated to the drinks industry’s charity, said LWF, which is still set to go ahead in May despite coronavirus (Covid-19) chaos.

A number of lots – including Dom Pérignon Oenotheque 1993 and a collection of whiskies which includes Whyte & Mackay’s 500 Years of Scotch Whisky Anniversary Blend – have already been consigned, and both exhibitors and the trade at large are invited to donate something special from their cellars for the event, LWF announced today.

Lots can comprise cases, mixed cases, single bottles, casks, barrels, or entire cellars. Each lot (which can be combined from more than one donation) should have a minimum value of £1,000, those with a “40th theme particularly welcome”.

Leading industry figures Miles Beale (chief executive, WSTA), Oz Clarke (wine writer and broadcaster), and Roger Jones (wine consultant and retired Michelin Star chef), will be amongst those wielding the gavel as guest auctioneers for this one-off event, in a bid to raise funds for The Benevolent.

Consignments will be open until the end of March, at which point the auction will be available to view and bid on, online, until the day of the sale, via www.londonwinefair.com/auction and www.chiswickauctions.co.uk.

The auction will take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, 20 May, on which day Chiswick Auctions will also host a Fine Wine & Spirits sale featuring more than 150 lots, including an Imperial of Château Lafite-Rothschild 1969.

The latter will be open to Chiswick Auctions’ buyers, with Chiswick Auctions now sourcing specialist or rare lots for this.

Both auctions will be overseen by Sam Hellyer, head of wine and spirits at Chiswick Auctions.




Most read articles

