LWF cancels 2020 event

By Lisa Riley
Published:  06 April, 2020

London Wine Fair (LWF) has announced that it has now cancelled its 2020 event, which it took the decision to postpone on 20 March. 

The next edition of the show is now poised to take place in May 2021. LWF had considered late September this year as a reschedule but it has now confirmed that it has decided to cancel 2020 altogether. 

When LWF postponed it became the latest major wine event to be hel over due to coronavirus (Covid-19), with several events having also already been cancelled.

Having resisted so far, the board of Hemming Group, owner of the LWF, said at the time that it was "with a heavy heart” that it had made the decision to postpone LWF 2020, originally planned to take place 18-20 May.

 

 

