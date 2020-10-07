Prowein 2021 extended to five days

By Lisa Riley

Prowein 2021 has been extended by two days to five to allow the fair to follow current Covid hygiene and safety provisions.

In a press statement issued this afternoon, Prowein host Messe Düsseldorf said next year’s show will run from Friday 19 March to Tuesday 23 March 2021.

The extended running time would guarantee compliance with "one of the key safety requirements" and allow the exhibitor and visitor flows to “be managed in responsible ways”, it said.

In addition, it announced that a maximum of 10,000 visitors would have access to ProWein per day next year.

“With Caravan Salon, the leading international caravanning trade fair only held in early September, we have proven just how important and at the same time successful trade fairs are even in Corona times,” said Erhard Wienkamp, MD, operative trade fair business, at Messe Düsseldorf.

“It was the first trade fair across all of Germany after the lockdown proving an important step towards normality in business life. The know-how acquired there can now be leveraged fully for the benefit of the international wine and spirits sector at Prowein – in the interest of our customers, exhibitors and visitors. Even under the new circumstances very good economic results can be achieved,” he added.

Under the heading PROTaction Messe Düsseldorf said it has developed an “accomplished hygiene and safety concept”.

Alongside channelling visitor flows, “the backbone here is compliance with the distancing, hygiene and face mask rules”, it said.

“During Prowein, like at Caravan Salon, trade fair employees, so-called PROTaction Guides, will be touring the halls and monitoring compliance with the provisions.

“The control of visitor attendance can be guaranteed by limiting their number to a maximum of 10,000 per day; this is put into practice by personalised online one-day tickets. Another proven measure taken at Caravan Salon was the 100% registration of all exhibitors’ employees including stand construction staff and will therefore be implemented as a core element of the PROTaction Concept at Prowein.”

For ProWein-specific details, such as the Corona-conforming organisation of tasting sessions, Messe Düsseldorf said it had "attested solutions" at hand.

Interested parties can find regularly updated replies to questions concerning hygiene measures here.

it was announced in March that Prowein 2020 was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.