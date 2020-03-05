Prowein 2020 cancelled

By Lisa Riley

Prowein has been cancelled following the postponement of the event last Saturday due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

In a press statement issued this afternoon (Thursday 5 March), Messe Düsseldorf, which hosts the event, said the new dates would be the regular trade fair dates from 21 March to 23 March 2021.

"We have taken this decision in in-depth dialogue with our partner associations and key players in the industry. The special challenge here was there is only a very tight ‘trade fair window’ open for the wine industry – one which is additionally narrowed down by the insecure situation created by the Coronavirus,” says Erhard Wienkamp, MD, Messe Düsseldorf.

“Against this background the decision is the only correct conclusion to be drawn – all in the interest of the wine and spirits industry," he added.

The German Wine Institute, a conceptual sponsor of Prowein, said it “fully backs up the decision”.

“We expressly welcome that Messe Düsseldorf was courageous enough to take this step, which is entirely in the interest of the wine industry. Weighing all the benefits and drawbacks Messe Düsseldorf has reacted in a considerate, prudent and right way to our mind,” says Monika Reule, MD at DWI.

Existing contracts between Messe Düsseldorf and the exhibitors will remain valid for the alternative dates. The same applies to already purchased visitor tickets.

Should they have any questions visitors can contact the following account: ticket@messe-duesseldorf.de.

By the same token “Prowein goes city”, the joint initiative of the trade association Destination Düsseldorf and Messe Düsseldorf, will follow this postponement.

Also postponed due to the Coronavirus was ProWine 2020 in Singapore, which will now be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in parallel with FHA-HoReCa.

Prowein World also includes ProWine in Sao Paulo (20 to 22 October 2020), ProWine in Shanghai (10 to 12 November 2020) and ProWine in Hong Kong (18 to 21 May 2021).

Concerns over coronavirus has also prompted trade fair Vinexpo Hong Kong to move its show from May to July following feedback from its exhibitors, while closer to home, Vinitaly and the management board of Les Grands Jours de Bourgogne bothpostponed their respective forthcoming shows earlier this week.

The Raw Wine Fair has also been postponed, but London Wine Fair however is still scheduled to take place.