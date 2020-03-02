Vinexpo Hong Kong postponed while LWF still on

By Mathew Lyons

Vinexpo Hong Kong is to be rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It will now run from 8 to 10 July this year, instead of 26 to 28 May.

The decision is a response to concerns about the trade fair expressed by exhibitors.

It follows the news at the weekend that Prowein in Dusseldorf, due to run from 15 to 17 March, has also been postponed, while London Wine Fair (LWF) today confirmed it is still scheduled to take place.

Rodolphe Lameyse, chief executive of Vinexpo, said: “We are pleased to serve such a close-knit community that was able to tell us exactly what they need as an industry. We are doing everything in our power to make the rescheduled Vinexpo Hong Kong 2020 a must-attend event in Asia-Pacific.”

The rescheduled event will be held in the same venue, the HKCEC (Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre). A significant number of exhibitors have already confirmed their participation in the July fair, Vinexpo said in a statement.

“These new dates in July are very good news. We all need an economic rebound and Vinexpo Hong Kong is without any doubt the most reliable lever,” said Guillermo Beltramín, export manager for Asia at Emiliana Organic Vineyards.

LWF meanwhile, due to take place at Olympia between 18 and 20 May, is still scheduled to take place as normal, the organisers said today.

In a statement issued this morning, LWF said: "The UK risk level for coronavirus has been increased from low to moderate. However, the risk to individuals has not changed and remains low."

The organisers would continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates, it added.

While the overall economic impact of the virus remains unknown, the outbreak has already led Diageo to cut up to £200m from its projected profits for the fiscal year 2020, while TWE has said it would no longer be able to hit its fiscal 2020 EBITS growth guidance of between 5% and 10%.



