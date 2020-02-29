Prowein postponed

By Andrew Catchpole

Following growing speculation it has been announced that Prowein 2020 will be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a brief press statement today (Saturday 29 February), Messe Düsseldorf, which hosts the event, added: “In close coordination with all partners involved, the company will promptly discuss alternative trade fair dates in order to guarantee planning can reliably proceed.”

Other shows postponed include wire, Tube, Beauty, Top Hair and Energy Storage Europe.

Harpers had already learned that several of the UK’s supermarket buyers had made the decision not to attend (or been barred from going) and, as the spread of the virus worsened, it looked likely that more buyers and exhibitors could pull out.

We will bring you any updates when news of new dates for Prowein are announced.









