WSET and Prowein join forces to help young wine professionals

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 November, 2020

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has joined forces with Prowein to launch an initiative to train and support ambitious young wine professionals.

As part of the charitable initiative, up to thirty individuals in the early stages of their career in any sector of the EU wine industry (and the UK), including hospitality, wine tourism and distribution, will be offered places on a bespoke online WSET Level 2 Award in Wines course. 

The individuals will receive online tuition, a home tasting pack of 40 wines and, at the end of the course, will take their final exam at Prowein 2021 for which they will be offered complimentary tickets and also be invited to attend a welcome breakfast, and to participate in a series of tutored tastings by leading producer groups. 

Moreover, the WSET will also offer the group ongoing mentorship.

“This is a very challenging time for those working in the European wine industry. By using the power of education, we hope that we can play our part in helping young wine professionals to achieve their potential through gaining a globally recognised wine qualification and being part of an ongoing mentorship programme,” said Joseph Hallam, WSET business development manager EMEA.

Bastian Mingers, director of Prowein, added: "The Covid-19 crisis has brought many changes and new challenges for the wine industry. It is hard for newcomers in particular to find their feet. With this new initiative, WSET will equip the younger generation with comprehensive wine knowledge. Prowein will provide the opportunity for them to gain valuable know-how and experience from personal contact and the networking opportunities we offer.” 

Wine trade professionals, under the age of 30, can apply here. All applications must be received by Monday 30 November and the six-week course will start in January 2021. Successful applicants will be notified by the end of December 2020.

Last month, it was announced that Prowein 2021 has been extended by two days to five to allow the fair to follow current Covid hygiene and safety provisions.



