Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris 2024 details announced

By James Bayley

A full programme of events has been announced for the upcoming Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, from 12 to 14 February, with major industry challenges being the prevailing theme across the show.

The exhibition will welcome 40,000 trade visitors, hosting over 4000 exhibitors with more than 120 debates, panel discussions and masterclasses scheduled to take place.

The diverse offer of debates and discussions have been subdivided into five key categories: Taste, Sustainability, Industry Developments, Innovation and Low & No.

A Taste for Discovery

The first category comprises masterclasses featuring regions such as Alsace, Bourgogne, Champagne, Languedoc, Beaujolais, Cognac, Auvergne, Bordeaux, the Loire, and the Rhone Valley, alongside focuses on Italy, Australia, Napa and Turkey.

The Vinexpo Challenge, the traditional blind tasting challenge organised by the International Sommelier Association (ASI), hosted by Raimonds Tomsons and Valeria Gamper, will also fall under this category.

Sustainability, from the Vineyard to Packaging

‘Sustainability in Wine: Luxury or Commercial Necessity?’ a panel discussion moderated by Fanny Barthelemy, with Gad Pettersson, Eudes Morgan, Simon Mason and others will kick off this critical category for the show.

The ‘100th Anniversary of Biodynamics’, hosted by Gérard Bertrand and ‘The Impact of a Changing Climate on Terroir-Driven Wines’, with François Gilbert will also pique visitors’ interests.

Industry Developments

Among the highlights in this section will be the ‘Doing business in Brexit Britain’ panel discussion, moderated by Harpers’ editor Andrew Catchpole with Miles Beale, Justin Liddle, Nadine Mac Callion and Chuck Cramer.

Innovation

A topic that transcends industries, data, AI and Web 3.0 will be addressed in a panel discussion on ‘Wine labels: different perspectives on innovation and regulations’, plus a keynote interview with Heini Zachariensen, Vivino CEO.

The Growth of Low & No Drinks

‘The Battle of the Sommeliers’ is a standout pick that will address ‘The role of alcohol-free drinks’, with Marc Almert, 2019 Best Sommelier of the World and chef sommelier at Baur au Lac Dominique Laporte, 2004 Best Sommelier of France and leading critic Robert Joseph.

For more information and to view the full line-up of events click here.







