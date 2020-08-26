Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Last call for Harpers Design Awards 2020

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  26 August, 2020

Harpers Design Awards 2020, the place for wines and spirits with ultimate shelf-appeal, will soon be rounding up the hopefuls for 2020.

There’s just one week left to sign up for the awards (4 September), with the judging for this year’s best-in-class designs to take place in mid-October.

The winners will then be announced in the December issue of Harpers, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners Dueling Pistols, designed by the agency Stranger & Stranger, and Denomination’s Tread Softly, created for Fourth Wave Wines, among others.

Brands can pick up top awards in two main categories: best individual product and best product range. These are then broken down into 13 sub-category winners, spanning white wine, red wine, rosé wine, sparkling wine, brown spirits, white spirits, beers, ciders, premixed /cocktails, fortifieds, limited edition, soft drinks/mixers and low and no alcohol.

Our expert judges will consider entries based on a combination of criteria, with creative spark, commercial understanding and suitability for channel or target audience, plus ability to ensure a product or range stands out from the crowd, all informing the panel’s decisions.

There are no limits on how many categories can be entered, and entries can include established designs, recent launches and redesigns.

Don’t miss out on this year’s award by visiting our dedicated website where you can sign up now.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

On ‘Clean’ wine – ambiguity among the vines

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95