Last call for Harpers Design Awards 2020

By Jo Gilbert

Harpers Design Awards 2020, the place for wines and spirits with ultimate shelf-appeal, will soon be rounding up the hopefuls for 2020.

There’s just one week left to sign up for the awards (4 September), with the judging for this year’s best-in-class designs to take place in mid-October.

The winners will then be announced in the December issue of Harpers, following in the footsteps of last year’s winners Dueling Pistols, designed by the agency Stranger & Stranger, and Denomination’s Tread Softly, created for Fourth Wave Wines, among others.

Brands can pick up top awards in two main categories: best individual product and best product range. These are then broken down into 13 sub-category winners, spanning white wine, red wine, rosé wine, sparkling wine, brown spirits, white spirits, beers, ciders, premixed /cocktails, fortifieds, limited edition, soft drinks/mixers and low and no alcohol.

Our expert judges will consider entries based on a combination of criteria, with creative spark, commercial understanding and suitability for channel or target audience, plus ability to ensure a product or range stands out from the crowd, all informing the panel’s decisions.

There are no limits on how many categories can be entered, and entries can include established designs, recent launches and redesigns.

Don’t miss out on this year’s award by visiting our dedicated website where you can sign up now.







