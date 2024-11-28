California set for ‘memorable vintage’ following fast-paced growing season and harvest

By Jo Gilbert

The 2024 California harvest got off to an early start in many regions following a rainy winter, a cool spring and a warm summer during a year which has left a lasting impression on vintners, the California Wine Institute said.

California produces around 80% of the US’s total wine output, making it the world’s fourth-largest wine producing region. More than 90% of the state’s wine is made in a Certified California Sustainable winery, with over 6,000 growers producing more than 100 varieties across 154 American Viticultural Areas.

While some appellations experienced late-season weather events which led to reduced yields, vintners across the state are reporting a high-quality vintage for 2024. To address the challenges, many growers turned to innovative approaches during a fast-paced growing season and subsequent harvest which is being described as 'memorable'.

John Kane, general manager of Bonterra Organic Estates in Ukiah, reported a wet winter in Mendocino County, followed by a cold spring. As the season progressed, summer heat accelerated growth and brought the vines up to speed. Picking began on 7 August and finished in mid-October after a compressed harvest. “Typically, our harvest extends into November,” he said, “so finishing before Halloween marks a shift.”

Red grape clusters were smaller this year, resulting in highly concentrated colour and a clean, fruit-forward profile. “The earlier harvest has also led to higher acid levels,” Kane said, “indicating strong aging potential for the 2024 vintage.”

In Napa Valley, vintners also experienced abundant winter rains.

“The weather conditions were ideal through bloom, which helped set a healthy crop,” said Renée Ary, vice president of winemaking at Duckhorn Vineyards in St. Helena. Temperatures were above average in June and July, and harvest began on 14 August. Weather conditions remained moderate through September, which allowed sugars and flavours to stay in balance. Early October heat triggered a quick finish to the harvest.

“I am seeing beautiful, deeply coloured Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot backed with concentrated fruit, pillowy tannins and bright acids. We had very little pyrazines this vintage, which was helpful when navigating the heat,” Ary said.

Meanwhile, Blake Wood, director of vineyard operations in Napa for Constellation Brands, said this year’s crop turned out to be slightly smaller than pre-season projections, with great quality for Sauvignon Blanc and Sémillon.

At Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery in St. Helena, growing conditions seemed to alternate from cool to hot and from wet to dry, according to winemaker and vineyard manager Aron Weinkauf. Blocks that normally ripen earlier were picked late in 2024, while blocks that normally reach maturity late in the season ripened early.

Overall, Weinkauf is happy with the results across varieties.

“California tends to be blessed with good vintages, and this looks to be one of them. The fruit characteristics are great. I think we were able to achieve the ripeness we wanted and avoid the overripe characteristics that could have potentially left a big thumbprint on the vintage,” he said.

The full 2024 California Harvest Report, including regional reports from Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Mendocino County, Lodi, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz Mountains and Temecula, can be downloaded here.









