Promising California harvest in full swing following mild summer

By Hamish Graham

Winemakers in California have begun their harvest following a long, consistent growing season. Grapes were able to mature gradually in 2025 following a mild summer which was preceded by a cool spring.

According to California Wines, “vintners expect the 2025 vintage to be one of concentration and balance, with reds showing depth and structure, and whites bringing energy and precision”.

The favourable growing conditions began with winter precipitation that allowed the soils to be replenished, followed by very good conditions from bud break to fruit set. The trade body also detailed that although there has been some site-specific variability, fruit development has been consistent.

Mild conditions have continued into harvest, with the spectre of wildfires not looming so large this year. Although the Pickett Fire in Napa County in August impacted 3% of the county’s agricultural land, the fire was contained to a small area in the northeast of the region.

Cooler conditions meant that harvest began slightly later than usual in many areas, with yields expected to be slightly below average in volume.

Winemakers in the Golden State are excited to see what this year’s harvest produces.

John Olney, head winemaker at Ridge Vineyards, commented: “So far, 2025 has been delightfully uneventful. If the weather holds, the right conditions are in place for this to be an outstanding vintage.”

Aaron P. Lange, president of Lange Twins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo, concurred: “With good cooperation between winemakers and growers we have been able to hit our targets and deliver exceptional quality thus far.”

California Wines also detailed that the state's old vine Zinfandel is showing promise for this year’s vintage, particularly in the Lodi region. The region also is seeing good acidity and energetic flavours thanks to the cool summer, with Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc seen as early standouts too.

Despite the optimism across the state some believe patience is needed.

John Williams, founder of Napa’s Frog’s Leap Winery, added: “We've been at the point where we think it's a perfect vintage before, so we're not going to count chickens just yet. But we’re admiring the eggs.”









