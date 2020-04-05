Freixenet unveils Italian still wine collection

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet Copestick has launched its first range of still Italian wine in the UK to build on the success of the company’s Prosecco and sparkling Italian rosé.

Marrying three of Italy’s most acclaimed regions with the brand’s signature diamond bottle, the Freixenet Italian Wine Collection, which marks Freixenet's first "major push" into still wines in the UK, features Pinot Grigio, Italian rosé and Chianti (rrp: £10).

The trio delivered “outstanding taste and quality", with quantitative concept research having delivered “extremely high” overall liking and purchase intent scores, said Freixenet.

A total of 92% of Freixenet shoppers and 87% of premium still wine buyers had said they would buy the Freixenet Italian Still Wines, it added.

“The consumer response to this range has been exceptional and we are so excited about the launch of the Freixenet Italian Wine Collection. Although the current market conditions are far from normal we are sure this range will build on the performance of the Italian sparkling range and deliver success to the category for years to come,” said head of marketing Lucy Auld.

With the Italian still wine segment declining ahead of the total still wine category, there was a strong opportunity to “bring some excitement and innovation” to this sector, she added.

“Freixenet aims to build on the success of the Prosecco and sparkling Italian rosé and again disrupt the category with a unique and stunning premium proposition.”

The Pinot Grigio DOC is described as an elegant white wine made with grapes from the picturesque Garda region in northern Italy, influenced by the Lago Garda, while the Rosé wine is made from grape varieties in the Veneto region and comes with a soft rosy hue.

The Chianti DOCG is made from traditional grapes (mainly Sangiovese) grown in the namesake region, in the heart of Tuscany.

Morrison’s will be the first major retailer to launch the range from 20 April, with further retailer launches and activity planned throughout May.

Last October, Freixenet launched an I Heart Spirits range marking the brand’s first launch outside wine.